Iran's Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty

Iran's Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public dutyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:51 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday called on Muslim nations to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a "terrorist garrison" against the Palestinians.
"The fight against this wretched regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism. And this is a public duty to fight against this regime," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.
Khamenei was speaking on Iran's annual Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)
