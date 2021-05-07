Left Menu

Best wishes for tenure ahead: PM congratulates Rangasamy on taking oath as Puducherry CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief N Rangasamy for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:55 IST
Best wishes for tenure ahead: PM congratulates Rangasamy on taking oath as Puducherry CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief N Rangasamy for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. "I would like to congratulate Shri N.Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry earlier today by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function held at Raj Nivas. The 71-year-old veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), previously served as Chief Minister of Puducherry as a member of the Indian National Congress from 2001 to 2008. Ahead of elections, NDA had not declared their Chief Ministerial candidate, but it was widely anticipated that Rangasamy will become the Chief Minister if NDA comes to power because his party was the larger partner in the alliance.

Due to covid restrictions, only the elected MLAs, senior party functionaries, and other government officials were present on the occasion. In the assembly polls which were held on April 6, the AINRC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance emerged victorious.

AINRC secured 10 seats with 25.8 per cent of the total vote share and the BJP won six seats, which are about 13 per cent of the vote share. The AIADMK drew no seats, however, garnered 4.14 per cent of the total votes cast. The total strength of the assembly is 30 and 16 is the majority mark for the formation of a ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar lockdown: Rush to postpone weddings, many shed grandeur By Sanjay Sinha

There is a rush to cancel or postpone weddings in Bihar, while many are still going ahead sans the band-baajaa-baaraat as the state went into an 11- day lockdown amid the COVID crisis.There were a number of auspicious dates between May 5 an...

Google joins forces with Stop Scams UK to fight financial fraud

Google has joined Stop Scams UK, an industry-led collaboration enabling firms to stop scams at source, to develop and share best practices to protect people from financial frauds. The search giant has also pledged USD5 million in ads credit...

FEATURE-Can Canada's oil-rich Alberta capture a low-carbon future?

Alberta has one of the worlds largest deposits of crude oil Canada recently increased its 2030 emissions reduction target Carbon capture tech is seen as key to cut fossil fuel emissions By Jack GrahamAt a research site in rural Alberta, c...

Equities trade higher, Tata Steel up 7.5 pc

Equity frontline indices closed in the green on Friday fuelled by expectation that the second Covid-19 wave will peak this month and the economy will rebound quickly. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 257 points or 0.52 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021