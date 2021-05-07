Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies while undergoing COVID treatment

Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

The 70-year-old journalist was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after being diagnosed positive for coronavirus, a hospital official said.

Paying his tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh will always be remembered for his contribution to journalism. His demise is extremely painful, the PM said.

Other senior leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, also paid rich tribute to Shesh Narayan Singh. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh took to Twitter to pay their homage to the veteran journalist.

