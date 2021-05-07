Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates M K Stalin on being sworn in as TN CM

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In his twitter handle, the Left leader shared his hope to work together with Stalin for a better India.

''Dear com/mkstalin'' @mkstalin , as you take on your new responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, let me wish you great success.I hope that we can further deepen the fraternal love that Keralites and Tamilians have shared for centuries, and work together for a better India,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year-old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

A total of 33 ministers were also sworn in following Stalin, of whom 15 are first-time ministers.PTI LGK BN BALA LGK BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

