Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty

Khamenei was speaking on Iran's annual Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Opposition to Israel is a touchstone of belief for Shi’ite-led Iran, which backs Palestinian and Lebanese Islamic militant groups opposed to peace with the Jewish state, which Tehran does not recognise.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:10 IST
Iran's Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim nations on Friday to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a "terrorist garrison" against the Palestinians.

"The fight against this despotic regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism. And this is a public duty to fight against this regime," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech. Khamenei was speaking on Iran's annual Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Opposition to Israel is a touchstone of belief for Shi'ite-led Iran, which backs Palestinian and Lebanese Islamic militant groups opposed to peace with the Jewish state, which Tehran does not recognize. "Muslim nations' cooperation on Quds (Jerusalem) is a nightmare for the Zionists," Khamenei said.

Iranian officials have called for an end to Israel, including by a referendum that would exclude most of its Jews while including Palestinians in the region and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic forced the government to cancel its annual Quds Day parade. But Iranian state media showed footage of motorcyclists and vehicles flying Palestinian and Lebanese Hezbollah flags driving through Tehran streets.

They also published pictures of people burning Israeli and American flags. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar lockdown: Rush to postpone weddings, many shed grandeur By Sanjay Sinha

There is a rush to cancel or postpone weddings in Bihar, while many are still going ahead sans the band-baajaa-baaraat as the state went into an 11- day lockdown amid the COVID crisis.There were a number of auspicious dates between May 5 an...

Google joins forces with Stop Scams UK to fight financial fraud

Google has joined Stop Scams UK, an industry-led collaboration enabling firms to stop scams at source, to develop and share best practices to protect people from financial frauds. The search giant has also pledged USD5 million in ads credit...

FEATURE-Can Canada's oil-rich Alberta capture a low-carbon future?

Alberta has one of the worlds largest deposits of crude oil Canada recently increased its 2030 emissions reduction target Carbon capture tech is seen as key to cut fossil fuel emissions By Jack GrahamAt a research site in rural Alberta, c...

Equities trade higher, Tata Steel up 7.5 pc

Equity frontline indices closed in the green on Friday fuelled by expectation that the second Covid-19 wave will peak this month and the economy will rebound quickly. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 257 points or 0.52 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021