Left Menu

Vaccine centre inauguration by Sena minister irks Congress MLA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:37 IST
Vaccine centre inauguration by Sena minister irks Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Friday took objection to not being invited to the inauguration of a COVID-19 vaccine centre in his Assembly area by a Shiv Sena minister, though both parties are partners in the Maharashtra government.

The centre in Bandra East was thrown open to the public on Thursday by state transport minister Anil Parab.

''A COVID-19 vaccine centre was inaugurated in my constituency and I was not invited as local MLA despite protocol demanding it. Are we going to play politics over vaccines as well,'' Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique said.

The first-time MLA put out a tweet on the issue and tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, senior Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and the BMC.

Among those who liked the tweet was AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil.

Bandra East is where Matoshree, the residence of the CM, is situated, and is among the prime hubs of the Sena in the metropolis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal ...

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

The estimated reproduction R rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britains health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on avera...

Regional election pact between Macron's party and conservatives in south unravels

A pact between President Emmanuel Macrons centrist party and Frances biggest conservative party to form an alliance against the far-right in a southern battleground in Junes regional elections unravelled on Friday. The collapse of the agree...

Canada says it's ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Canada said on Friday it was prepared to discuss an intellectual property rights IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while also stressing the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.U.S. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021