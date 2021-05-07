Vaccine centre inauguration by Sena minister irks Congress MLA

A Congress MLA on Friday took objection to not being invited to the inauguration of a COVID-19 vaccine centre in his Assembly area by a Shiv Sena minister, though both parties are partners in the Maharashtra government.

The centre in Bandra East was thrown open to the public on Thursday by state transport minister Anil Parab.

''A COVID-19 vaccine centre was inaugurated in my constituency and I was not invited as local MLA despite protocol demanding it. Are we going to play politics over vaccines as well,'' Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique said.

The first-time MLA put out a tweet on the issue and tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, senior Congress leader and minister Balasaheb Thorat and the BMC.

Among those who liked the tweet was AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil.

Bandra East is where Matoshree, the residence of the CM, is situated, and is among the prime hubs of the Sena in the metropolis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)