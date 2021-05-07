Namassivayam elected BJP's legislature wing leader

A Namassivayam was elected unanimously as the leader of the legislature wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a meeting of the party`s legislators held in the party office here on Friday.

In the meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, who attended the swearing-in of Rangasamy as Chief Minister, told newsmen that BJP and AINRC would have three ministers each and they would be sworn in in the next few days.

The three BJP Ministers would include a Deputy Chief Minister.

The six Ministers are likely to be sworn in in the next couple of days and this would ultimately bring the strength of the Puducherry Ministry to seven, including the Chief Minister.

A BJP source told PTI that Namassivayam would be Deputy Chief Minister and this would be first time in the history of Puducherry to have a Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, party observer Nirmal Kumar Surana and party`s in-charge for Puducherry Rajiv Chandrasekar and Independent legislator from Yanam Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, who defeated AINRC leader N Rangasamy in the April 6 polls, were among those present.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)