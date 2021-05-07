Chennai, May 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana reported 5,892 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.81 lakh while the toll stood at2,625 with 46 more casualties.

MDS4 TN-STALIN-LD CM M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Chennai: Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

MDS5 KL-VIRUS-OXYGEN Ker govt warns of stern action against illegal hoarding of medical oxygen Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has warned of stern action against the illegal hoarding of life-saving medical oxygen and its cylinders in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

MDS8 TN-STALIN-ORDER TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections.

MDS10 PD-RANGASAMY-CM N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister Puducherry: AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday.

MDS15 KL-STALIN-VIJAYAN Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates M K Stalin on being sworn in as TN CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

MES3 KA-VIRUS TEST-PRICE CAP Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.PTI SS PTI PTI

