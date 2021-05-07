Left Menu

Chennai, May 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:01 IST
Chennai, May 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana reported 5,892 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.81 lakh while the toll stood at2,625 with 46 more casualties.

MDS4 TN-STALIN-LD CM M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Chennai: Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

MDS5 KL-VIRUS-OXYGEN Ker govt warns of stern action against illegal hoarding of medical oxygen Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has warned of stern action against the illegal hoarding of life-saving medical oxygen and its cylinders in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

MDS8 TN-STALIN-ORDER TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections.

MDS10 PD-RANGASAMY-CM N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister Puducherry: AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday.

MDS15 KL-STALIN-VIJAYAN Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates M K Stalin on being sworn in as TN CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

MES3 KA-VIRUS TEST-PRICE CAP Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.PTI SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal ...

England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

The estimated reproduction R rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britains health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on avera...

Regional election pact between Macron's party and conservatives in south unravels

A pact between President Emmanuel Macrons centrist party and Frances biggest conservative party to form an alliance against the far-right in a southern battleground in Junes regional elections unravelled on Friday. The collapse of the agree...

Canada says it's ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Canada said on Friday it was prepared to discuss an intellectual property rights IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while also stressing the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.U.S. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021