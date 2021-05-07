Chennai, May 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:01 IST
MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana reported 5,892 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.81 lakh while the toll stood at2,625 with 46 more casualties.
MDS4 TN-STALIN-LD CM M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Chennai: Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.
MDS5 KL-VIRUS-OXYGEN Ker govt warns of stern action against illegal hoarding of medical oxygen Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has warned of stern action against the illegal hoarding of life-saving medical oxygen and its cylinders in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.
MDS8 TN-STALIN-ORDER TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections.
MDS10 PD-RANGASAMY-CM N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister Puducherry: AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday.
MDS15 KL-STALIN-VIJAYAN Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates M K Stalin on being sworn in as TN CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
MES3 KA-VIRUS TEST-PRICE CAP Govt caps price of CT-scan, X-ray in pvt hospitals, labs Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday.PTI SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala condole death of Sitaram Yechury's son
Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan
New Ministry to be sworn in on May 7, says Rangasamy
PM Modi congratulates N Rangasamy on being sworn in as Puducherry CM
COVID-19: Lockdown in Kerala from May 8 to 16, announces Pinarayi Vijayan