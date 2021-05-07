UK's Johnson: election results 'very encouraging so far'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the results of elections held on Thursday, including a victory for his ruling Conservative Party in a by-election in the former Labour Party stronghold of Hartlepool, were "very encouraging".

"It's early days but it is very encouraging set of results so far," he said on Friday. "I'll be saying a bit more later on in Hartlepool."

