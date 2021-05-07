Prez condoles demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh, saying his departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. Singh, aged 70, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida. The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narayan Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his clear ideas, unambiguous expression and friendly behavior is very sad.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:31 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh, saying his departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism.
Singh, aged 70, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.
''The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narayan Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his clear ideas, unambiguous expression and friendly behavior is very sad. His departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. My condolences to his heartbroken family and well-wishers,'' Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shri
- Greater Noida
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Hindi
- Uttar
- Kovind
- Narayan Singh
ALSO READ
Noted Hindi litterateur Manzoor Ahthesham dies of COVID-19
'Outsider' barb not aimed at Hindi-speaking people, they're integral part of WB: TMC leader Vivek Gupta
YRF launches 'Saathi' initiative to support Hindi film industry's daily wage workers amid COVID-19
Panorama Studios International acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Drishyam 2 - The Resumption'
Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' set for Hindi remake