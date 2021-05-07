Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh, saying his departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. Singh, aged 70, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida. The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narayan Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his clear ideas, unambiguous expression and friendly behavior is very sad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:31 IST
Prez condoles demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of senior journalist Shesh Narayan Singh, saying his departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism.

Singh, aged 70, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

''The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narayan Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his clear ideas, unambiguous expression and friendly behavior is very sad. His departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. My condolences to his heartbroken family and well-wishers,'' Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

