Mexican president asks U.S. to explain alleged financing of anti-graft group

Mexican president asks U.S. to explain alleged financing of anti-graft groupReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:54 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had formally asked the United States to explain what he described as U.S. funding for an anti-corruption group that has criticized his administration.
Lopez Obrador's complaint comes just hours before he is set to meet virtually on Friday with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
