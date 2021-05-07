Mexican president asks U.S. to explain alleged financing of anti-graft group

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had formally asked the United States to explain what he described as U.S. funding for an anti-corruption group that has criticized his administration.

Lopez Obrador's complaint comes just hours before he is set to meet virtually on Friday with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

