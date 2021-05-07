AP CM slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for his dig at PM

Amaravati, May 7 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday lashed out at his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren for his jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jagan took exception to a tweet by Soren in which the latter took a dig at the Prime Minister saying he only spoke ''Mann ki Baat'' and that it would have been better if he had discussed business., Soren was referring to the Prime Ministers telephonic conversation with him on Thursday evening on the Covid-19 situation in Jharkhand.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jagan said: ''Dear @HemantSorenJMM, I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter whatever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation.'' ''In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.'' While Soren did not react to Jagans tweets, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka countered the AP CM, saying ''Really sad to learn son of such a tall leader from Congress late Shri Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy ji is now playing doodle-doodle with Modi for petty politics fearing CB, ED raids.Grow up @ysjagan, you are a CM now.'' Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana besides Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

