UK's Johnson: Hartlepool voters wanted Brexit and we got Brexit done
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the victory of his Conservatives in the former opposition Labour stronghold of Hartlepool was down to focusing on the needs and priorities of voters, including on Brexit. "The public want politicians to get on with focusing on their needs and their priorities," he said in the town in north-east England on Friday. "This is a place that voted for Brexit.Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:54 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the victory of his Conservatives in the former opposition Labour stronghold of Hartlepool was down to focusing on the needs and priorities of voters, including on Brexit. "The public want politicians to get on with focusing on their needs and their priorities," he said in the town in north-east England on Friday.
"This is a place that voted for Brexit. We've got Brexit done, and then we're able to do other things."
