Left Menu

Journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies of COVID; Prez, PM condole

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:00 IST
Journalist Shesh Narayan Singh dies of COVID; Prez, PM condole

Veteran journalist Shesh Narayan Singh passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said.

The 70-year-old journalist was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after being diagnosed positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official said.

A resident of Greater Noida, Singh is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, his media colleagues said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of politicians besides media groups paid their tributes to Singh, a veteran journalist, columnist and political commentator.

''The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narayan Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his clear ideas, unambiguous expression and friendly behaviour is very sad. His departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. My condolences to his heartbroken family and well-wishers,'' Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi said Singh will always be remembered for his contribution to journalism and described his demise as ''extremely painful''.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid rich tributes to Singh.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh took to Twitter to pay their homage to the veteran journalist.

Press colleagues in Noida and Greater Noida remembered him as a ''guide and patron'' who was ''always keen to help and devote time for journalistic initiatives''.

''To keep his memory alive, the Noida Media Club (NMC) has decided to organise regular seminars annually from now on to pay homage to him,'' Noida Medic Club's president Pankaj Parashar said in a statement.

The NMC also announced an initiative to build a memorial in Noida as a mark of respect to those journalists who have lost their lives to the pandemic across India.

Prashar said COVID-19 has claimed lives of three Gautam Buddh Nagar-based journalists earlier -- Kapil Datta, Rohit Sardana and Lalit Mohan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized; 2 Tanzanians held

Chennai, May 7 PTI Over 15 kg of heroin worth Rs 100 crore was seized at the airport here on Friday and two Tanzanian nationals were arrested in this connection, said a top Customs official.Acting on inputs that some drug was being smuggled...

Contract worker held for Maoist links given bail by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Saidulu Singapanga, one of five contractual workers arrested in 2018 on charges of being Maoist supporters.On May 5, Justice Bharati Dangre granted bail to Telangana resident Singapanga, who has bee...

Forex reserves surge by USD 3.91 bn to USD 588.02 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 3.913 billion to reach USD 588.02 billion in the week ended April 30, 2021, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended April 23, the reserves had risen by USD 1.701 billion to...

FOREX-Dollar slides to more than two-month low after big U.S. jobs miss

The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two months on Friday after U.S. jobs data for April came in well below expectations, putting a damper on hopes that a roaring economic recovery would lead to higher rates any time soon.Nonfarm payr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021