MP: Indore health workers' stir against collector called off

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:14 IST
Some 4,000 government health care workers in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening withdrew their stir that began over the district collector allegedly misbehaving with a senior woman doctor.

The workers' stir was called off after Collector Manish Singh expressed regret to district health officer Dr Purnima Gadariya post several rounds of meetings during the day.

The truce was hammered out by state water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, who is in charge of the COVID-19 containment efforts in Indore, said officials.

''I had a telephonic talk with Gadariya over problems at the fever clinic in Khudail and expressed displeasure.

Today, I told her I regret it if any of my words hurt her. We are here to serve the people and there is no place for personal ego and prestige,'' Singh told reporters after the meeting.

''The collector expressed regret. Not that I want anyone to apologise,'' Gadariya, who had tendered her resignation on Wednesday over the issue, said during the day.

She added that she was resuming work.

Indore is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1,23,447, including 1,190 deaths.

