Maha: BJP leaders booked for staging protest over WB violence

An offence has been registered against BJP leaders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 curbs by gathering in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city to protest the alleged violence against their party workers in West Bengal, police said on Friday.

BJP workers had staged an agitation at the divisional office on Wednesday to protest the alleged violence against their party workers in West Bengal.

The offence has been registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) amid other relevant sections of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act 1897, an official said.

The case has been registered against Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Haribhau Bagde, former Minister Atul Save, among others, he added.

The saffron party had called for a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the alleged violence by the Trinamool Congress after its victory in the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)