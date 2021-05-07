MP: NSA against 21 for Remdesivir, oxygen black-marketing

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked the stringent National Security Act against 21 people held for alleged black-marketing of medicines and illegalities in medical oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday.

State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said the 21, comprising nine from Ujjain, eight from Indore, two from Jabalpur and one each from Gwalior and Satna, had indulged in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen.

