MP: NSA against 21 for Remdesivir, oxygen black-marketing

MP: NSA against 21 for Remdesivir, oxygen black-marketingPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:45 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked the stringent National Security Act against 21 people held for alleged black-marketing of medicines and illegalities in medical oxygen supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday.
State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said the 21, comprising nine from Ujjain, eight from Indore, two from Jabalpur and one each from Gwalior and Satna, had indulged in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Remdesivir
- National Security Act
- Satna
- Rajora
- Jabalpur
- Ujjain
- Indore
- Gwalior
ALSO READ
Oxygen demand: Cong leader unhappy with MP govt for ignoring Jabalpur
Minor boy among 2 killed in road accident in Jabalpur
MP: 20-bed COVID-19 unit at Jabalpur hospital to be functional soon
MP: Over 500 oxygen cylinders seized in Satna, Rewa
Theatre company to set up temporary hospital in Jabalpur