Left Menu

Mexican president pushes trees-for-visas plan in call with Harris

The trees-for-visas proposal was met with some surprise when Lopez Obrador previously raised it at a Washington climate summit in April. President Joe Biden has entrusted Harris with leading efforts to cut immigration from Mexico and Central America's "Northern Triangle" countries - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - as the administration grapples with an increase in people crossing into the United States at the southern border.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:06 IST
Mexican president pushes trees-for-visas plan in call with Harris
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pitched a tree-planting jobs program in Central America that he said should lead to work visas in the United States, in immigration talks on Friday with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. At the start of the call, Harris said the United States and Mexico must fight violence and corruption together, along with the root causes of migration in Central America.

Lopez Obrador said he had a specific proposal he wanted to discuss with Harris. He did not give details, but told reporters minutes earlier that the tree planting proposal was at the top of his mind. Lopez Obrador, who touted his good relations with both the previous Trump administration and the current Biden administration, told reporters at his regular news conference Friday morning that he also favors safer migration.

"If there's a regular, normal and orderly migratory flow, we can avoid the risks migrants take who are forced to cross our country," he said. The trees-for-visas proposal was met with some surprise when Lopez Obrador previously raised it at a Washington climate summit in April.

President Joe Biden has entrusted Harris with leading efforts to cut immigration from Mexico and Central America's "Northern Triangle" countries - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - as the administration grapples with an increase in people crossing into the United States at the southern border. Asked what Harris hoped to accomplish in the talks and what if any agreements were expected, Ricardo Zuniga, the U.S. special envoy on Central America's Northern Triangle countries, said on Wednesday that the discussions would delve into immigration but also go beyond that issue.

"We're undertaking these kinds of engagements with the view of the totality of our relationship with Mexico in mind," Zuniga said. "Mexico is our largest trading partner... We're deeply connected to them through economics and, through... our value chain and production chains." Harris has said she will visit Mexico and Guatemala on June 7-8 - her first foreign trip as vice president.

"No matter how much effort we put in on curbing violence, on providing disaster relief, on tackling food insecurity, on any event. We will not make significant progress if corruption in the region persists," Harris said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will examine claim of single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine: NITI Aayog member

India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Friday.Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three ...

Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31.Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks. Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coron...

Pfizer aims for full FDA approval of vaccine

Drugmaker Pfizer has begun the process to earn full US regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and older.That gives Pfizer and German partner BioNTech a shot at winning the first full approval from the US Food and Dr...

Row over Tharoor's advice to Surya; Cong leader clarifies he wasn't 'mollycoddling' offender

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday waded into a controversy with his advice to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that many saw as going soft on bigotry, triggering a social media outrage which evoked a clarification from Tharoor that his in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021