Left Menu

Delhi BJP accuses AAP govt of shutting down several corporation-run COVID vaccination centres

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and its party MLAs staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday against the alleged closure of several corporation-run COVID vaccination centres by the AAP government.Gupta accused the Delhi government of shutting down 45 out of the 137 vaccination centres run by the three municipal corporations -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC, East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC and South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:10 IST
Delhi BJP accuses AAP govt of shutting down several corporation-run COVID vaccination centres

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and its party MLAs staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday against the alleged closure of several corporation-run COVID vaccination centres by the AAP government.

Gupta accused the Delhi government of shutting down 45 out of the 137 vaccination centres run by the three municipal corporations -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). ''Despite having adequate stock of vaccines, the AAP government is indulging in dirty politics by closing down these centres. ''About 250 locations were finalised by corporations for these centres so that a maximum number of people could come for vaccination without any difficulty but instead of opening new centres, the state government has shut down many of the existing ones,'' he claimed.

The third and the largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in the 18-45 age group began in the capital on Monday. Around 90 lakh people are eligible for the jabs under this category in Delhi.

Terming AAP government's move of closing down the corporation-run centres as ''illogical and suspicious'', Gupta said like in the past, Kejriwal has failed Delhiites again at this crucial juncture.

He said vaccination is the only safety one has against coronavirus and praised all the three municipal corporations for doing a ''great job'' during the pandemic. ''While starting the vaccination drive, the chief minister had boasted about getting everyone vaccinated at home but what he is doing now is just the opposite of it,'' said Gupta, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing ''adequate stock'' of vaccines to Delhi.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MLAs Abhay Verma, Om Parkash Sharma, Jitender Mahajan, Anil Bajpayee, Ajay Mahawar, Mohan Singh Bisht and others were also present at the protest. PTI MG TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will examine claim of single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine: NITI Aayog member

India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine Sputnik Light can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Friday.Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three ...

Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31.Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks. Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coron...

Pfizer aims for full FDA approval of vaccine

Drugmaker Pfizer has begun the process to earn full US regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and older.That gives Pfizer and German partner BioNTech a shot at winning the first full approval from the US Food and Dr...

Row over Tharoor's advice to Surya; Cong leader clarifies he wasn't 'mollycoddling' offender

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday waded into a controversy with his advice to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that many saw as going soft on bigotry, triggering a social media outrage which evoked a clarification from Tharoor that his in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021