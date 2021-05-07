Vice Prez wishes M K Stalin on taking over as Tamil Nadu CM

Vice Prez wishes M K Stalin on taking over as Tamil Nadu CMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:43 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday wished M K Stalin on taking over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu telephoned Stalin to extend his greetings.
Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, who is the DMK's president, led his party to a huge victory in the assembly polls and was sworn in as chief minister on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Tamil Nadu
- Naidu
- Karunanidhi Stalin
- M K Stalin
- Stalin
- Secretariat
ALSO READ
Naidu condoles demise of patients in Maharashtra hospital fire
Venkaiah Naidu lauds COVID warriors at local level on National Panchayati Raj Day
All-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami resolves to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for four months.
Habanero to enter Mumbai, Delhi markets, expand in Tamil Nadu
Sunday lockdown brings Tamil Nadu to a grinding halt