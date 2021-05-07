Vowing change, UK Labour's Starmer expresses election disappointment

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:45 IST
Britain opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer expressed his bitter disappointment on Friday after his party lost badly to the ruling Conservatives in the northeastern English town of Hartlepool, promising to reconnect with voters.

"I am bitterly disappointed in the results and I take full responsibility for the result and I will take full responsibility for fixing things," he told reporters.

"We have changed as a party but we haven't set out a strong enough case to the country, very often we have been talking to ourselves instead of to the country and we've lost the trust of working people, particularly in places like Hartlepool. I intend to do whatever is necessary to fix that."

