Congress performance in assembly polls very disappointing, must draw lessons from setback: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday termed her party's performance in recently-concluded assembly polls as "very disappointing" and said the party "must learn appropriate lesson" from the setback in the spirit of humility and honesty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:55 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday termed her party's performance in recently-concluded assembly polls as "very disappointing" and said the party "must learn appropriate lesson" from the setback in the spirit of humility and honesty. Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting here, Gandhi said Congress Working Committee will meet shortly to review the results. She also termed the party's performance as "unexpected".

Gandhi congratulated Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin for their "handsome victories". "Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so. The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results but it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw the appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty," she said.

Congress suffered defeats in Assam and West Bengal and could not open its account in West Bengal where it had won over 40 seats in 2016 polls. The Congress could win only two seats in Puducherry where it was in power about two months back. Only in Tamil Nadu, the party gave a credible performance as part of DMK-led alliance which swept to power defeating the AIADMK-led alliance. The Congress-led Mahajot was the main challenger to the ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam and Congress-led UDF to the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. While NDA returned to power in Assam, the LDF returned to power in Kerala. (ANI)

