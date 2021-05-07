Left Menu

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:57 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be ''well conspired'' and is against the spirit of democracy.

Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the announcement of assembly poll results on May 2. The BJP, which is part of the Sangh-guided larger ideological family, has alleged that its several workers were killed and many were injured by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the aftermath of the elections.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC swept the polls, winning over two-thirds majority, with BJP emerging the main opposition party. In Bengal, the anti-social elements active in this abhorring violence, ''misbehaved with women folk in the most barbaric and despicable manner, brutally killed innocent people and torched houses'', the Sangh's general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said in a statement.

He also claimed that as a result of unabated violence, thousands of people, including a large number from the scheduled castes and tribes, were forced to go in search of refuge to save their lives and honour.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary said that there is widespread ''fear psychoses'' among the common people of West Bengal.

''The violence unleashed state wide, soon after the election results came out, is not only highly condemnable but appears to be well conspired also,'' Hosabale said.

''It is our considered opinion that this post-poll result violence is contrary to the 'Bharatiya' tradition of co-existence and respect to the opinion of all, as also it is totally opposed to the very spirit of democracy and one people enshrined in our Constitution,'' Hosabale said.

He alleged that the state's administrative machinery remained ''completely passive'' and was a ''mute spectator'' to the situation in West Bengal. Electoral victory may belong to a political party, but the government is accountable to the entire society, Hosabale said. The RSS demands that the newly-elected government of West Bengal, should effectively establish rule of law by immediately containing violence and initiate legal action against culprits by arresting them, he said.

The Sangh also urged the Centre to take necessary and all possible steps to establish ''peace'' in West Bengal and ensure that the state government acts in the appropriate direction, the RSS general secretary said.

''The RSS appeals to all the intelligentsia, the socio-religious and political leadership to play their significant role to arouse a feeling of trust and stand by the suffering sections of society in Bengal in this hour of crisis,'' Hosabale said in the statement.

