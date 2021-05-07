Left Menu

Row over Tharoor's advice to Surya; Cong leader clarifies he wasn't 'mollycoddling' offender

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday waded into a controversy with his advice to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that many saw as going soft on bigotry, triggering a social media outrage which evoked a clarification from Tharoor that his intention was not to mollycoddle the offender.It all started with Tharoors tweet advising Surya, tagging a media report on the Bengaluru South MPs allegations regarding a bed blocking scam and his mentioning of names of Muslim staffers.My young colleague TejasviSurya is smart, passionate talented.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:09 IST
Row over Tharoor's advice to Surya; Cong leader clarifies he wasn't 'mollycoddling' offender

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday waded into a controversy with his advice to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that many saw as going soft on bigotry, triggering a social media outrage which evoked a clarification from Tharoor that his intention was not to ''mollycoddle'' the offender.

It all started with Tharoor's tweet advising Surya, tagging a media report on the Bengaluru South MP's allegations regarding a bed blocking scam and his mentioning of names of Muslim staffers.

''My young colleague @Tejasvi_Surya is smart, passionate & talented. But I urge him to avoid this kind of behaviour,'' Tharoor tweeted, tagging a media report about the impact of Surya's allegations on Muslim staffers.

''Humanitarian needs must prevail over communal politics. Unity across political and religious lines is indispensable when lives are at stake,'' the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.

Tharoor describing the BJP Yuva Morcha chief as ''smart, passionate and talented'' met with outrage on social media with many accusing him of normalising bigotry and going soft on Surya.

''Hannibal Lecter was also smart, passionate & talented,'' a Twitter user wrote referring to the serial killer character created by novelist Thomas Harris.

Responding to this tweet, Tharoor said on Twitter, ''Of course! So the choice is theirs: like Hannibal, whether to use their talent to be known as a renowned doctor or an infamous cannibal. I’m hopeful our young politicians will channel their talent & energy more constructively, to something better than divisive communal politics.'' Quoting from Shakespearean play 'The Tragedy of Julius Caesar', Tharoor posted the lines, ''And Brutus is an honourable man. So are they all, all honourable men.'' ''There are different ways of making your point. I used mine. Mark Antony had his. Clearly many people I respect would prefer theirs. Each is entitled to their own approach. The end result is what we all want,'' the Congress leader said.

As the outrage and criticism continued, Tharoor put out a series of four tweets to clarify his position on the issue.

''The words I used to describe a Lok Sabha colleague have genuinely upset a lot of people, including some who've been my well-wishers. Like you, I disapprove of his (Surya's) recent and past actions. It was out of solidarity with the 17 youth who unjustly were affected that I tweeted at all,'' he tweeted.

Tharoor said he knows Surya as a member of the parliamentary committee he chairs and sees qualities that he felt could be put to better use than to stoke communalism. ''In the present inflamed environment, I regret that my message got lost in your outrage,'' Tharoor said.

'''A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down', goes the saying: I see many of my friends spat out the sugar and ignored the medicine. I understand you felt my 'sugarcoating' mollycoddled the offender and normalised his inexcusable conduct. That wasn't my intention,'' the former Union minister said, adding that was the reason he was issuing the statement to clarify his position ''Unlike most of my critics, I need to continue to work with MPs of different parties, & convictions opposed to mine, in the LokSabha. But I agree fully with my critics - there is NO space for normalising bigotry,'' he asserted. Surya, Bommanahalli BJP MLA M Sathish Reddy and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya on Tuesday made claims about the bed blocking scam in Bengaluru and doubted the involvement of a few Muslims, who were deployed at the COVID War Room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

However, top polce sources said on Friday that investigation into the scam pertaining to blocking beds in private hospitals for COVID patients has so far not revealed the involvement of those Muslims whose names were mentioned by Surya on May 4 in a live programme.

Many leaders have expressed outrage over Surya's remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Japan to dispatch 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday

Japan will send 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday as a part of the first batch of emergency assistance from Tokyo in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections. The first package of assistance was announced by the Japa...

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Delhi govt

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,4...

101 carat diamond to be auctioned in Geneva jewellery sale

The largest diamond ever cut in Russia - a 100.94 carat stone called the Alrosa Spectacle - will be auctioned in Geneva later this month. The diamond could fetch between 12 and 18 million Swiss francs 19.96 million when it goes under the ha...

Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadnt lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021