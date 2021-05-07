Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL91 VACCINE-DOMESTIC USE-COVISHIELD 50 lakh Covishield doses meant for export to UK to be used in India for vaccinating 18-plus New Delhi: Fifty lakh doses of ‘Covishield’ vaccine earmarked by the Serum Institute for export to the United Kingdom have now been made available for the inoculation of 18-44 age group in 21 states/UTs in India, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, official sources said.

DEL75 EC-KUMAR-AFFIDAVIT Punish me, but absolve EC of doubts: Rajiv Kumar in affidavit that couldn't be filed New Delhi: Deferring some phases of the recently-held assembly polls due to the coronavirus pandemic could have led to a situation where holding the remaining phases under President's rule would have triggered sharper criticism about the poll panel favouring one party against another, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a draft affidavit which he planned to file in the Madras High Court and later in the Supreme Court.

DEL93 VIRUS-KUWAIT-INDIA-OXYGEN Kuwait sends 215 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to India New Delhi: Kuwait has sent 215 tonnes of liquid oxygen to India and it plans to supply up to 1,400 tonnes to help the country deal with an acute shortage of the life-saving gas in view of surging cases of coronavirus infections. DEL36 VIRUS-HEALTH-COWIN-SECURITY 4-digit security code in CoWIN from May 8 to minimise data entry error about vaccination status New Delhi: The CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code from May 8 to minimise data entry errors about vaccination status that would subsequently reduce inconvenience caused to citizens, the health ministry said.

DEL94 CONG-2NDLD CPP Not system, Modi govt failed people; convene all-party meet on COVID: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said it is not the system but the Modi government that has failed the people by not being able to channelise resources, and demanded an all-party meeting be convened immediately.

MDS19 PD-2ND LD-RANGASAMY Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister, BJP to be part of cabinet Puducherry: AINRC leader N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Nivas here on Friday and will lead a coalition government of BJP members in his cabinet.

CAL12 JH-LD SOREN PM Soren's barb at PM triggers war of words between rivals Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their telephonic talks on COVID situation triggered political slugfest with the BJP on Friday accusing Soren of lacking the basic courtesy expected of a person holding his office and lowering its dignity.

CAL14 WB-BJP-SPEAKER-ELECTION BOYCOTT BJP to boycott WB speaker's election, not attend Assembly Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday said that party legislatures will boycott the election for the speaker in West Bengal assembly and its newly elected lawmakers will not attend the House till the post poll violence in the state is controlled.

BUSINESS DEL73 BIZ-WHATSAPP-POLICY WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy terms New Delhi: WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update and said not accepting the terms will not lead to deletion of accounts.

LEGAL LGD29 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA Go back to HC for speedy hearing on PIL to halt construction of Central Vista project: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told petitioners to go back to the Delhi High Court if they want a speedy hearing on the PIL seeking a stay on the construction of the Central Vista amid the raging COVID LGD23 SC-OXYGEN-2NDLD KARNATAKA Can't leave Karnataka citizens in lurch, says SC; refuses to interfere with HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it will not leave Karnataka citizens in the lurch as it refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order asking the Centre to increase the daily oxygen allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patient.

FOREIGN FGN42 VIRUS-US-GAVI-INDIA India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised COVID vaccines; $30 mn fin assistance: Gavi Washington: Gavi, a global alliance on vaccines, on Friday said that India would receive between 190 and 250 million fully subsidised doses of COVID-19 vaccine and funds up to USD 30 million for urgent technical assistance and cold chain equipment. By Lalit K Jha FGN50 VIRUS-UN-INDIA India extends 'deep appreciation' to nations providing priority requirements to battle COVID-19 United Nations: India, which provided COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment to more than 150 countries last year, extends “deep appreciation” in that same spirit of friendship and solidarity to those providing priority requirements to help the country battle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA

