Mizoram govt employees to contribute a day's salary to fight COVID-19

In a collective effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees of the Mizoram government will contribute their one day's salary to the state, according to an official of the umbrella body of the employees associations on Friday.

Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGEW) president Vanlaltlana told PTI that the meeting of various employee associations had on Thursday decided to donate one day salary to fight against the pandemic.

The FMGEW is the umbrella body of over 100 employee associations representing all government employees in the state.

Vanlaltlana said that all employees who receive regular payments under the state government, will contribute their one day salary in May. Contractual and muster roll employees will be exempted from IT.

All regular employees had foregone a part of their salaries for two months in 2020 to fight the pandemic, he said adding the state government had repaid them later.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga has thanked FMGEW for its decision to voluntarily contribute to fight COVID-19.

''Gratitude to the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees & Workers who, without any compulsion have collectively decided to contribute their One Day Pay in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I salute their exemplary decision and show of love for the state, Zoramthanga tweeted.

The state spokesperson for COVID-19 Pachuau Lalmalsawma said about Rs 56.10 crore was spent during the fight against COVID-19 last year.

