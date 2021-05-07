Biden says he's confident he will be able to meet Putin soon

Biden says he's confident he will be able to meet Putin soonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects to be able to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, adding that the time and place for their encounter are still being worked out.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said he still wants to meet with Putin despite Russia's build up of military forces near Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-U.S. VP Harris To Meet Virtually Monday With Guatemalan President Giammattei - Axios
Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
China stocks slip as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh; Hong Kong up
People News Roundup:Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip