Left Menu

CWC to meet on May 10 to discuss Congress' poll debacle

The Congress Working Committee would meet on Monday to assess the partys losses in the just-concluded assembly polls, amid demands from leaders for serious introspection over its poor performance at the hustings, sources said.Polls were held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.The Congress has lost most elections since the last Lok Sabha polls and though it has managed to win in Tamil Nadu, it was with the support of its bigger ally and regional player DMK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:53 IST
CWC to meet on May 10 to discuss Congress' poll debacle

The Congress Working Committee would meet on Monday to assess the party's losses in the just-concluded assembly polls, amid demands from leaders for serious introspection over its poor performance at the hustings, sources said.

Polls were held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Congress has lost most elections since the last Lok Sabha polls and though it has managed to win in Tamil Nadu, it was with the support of its bigger ally and regional player DMK. The Congress lost in elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana in 2019 and in Delhi and Bihar in 2020. It only won in Jharkhand along with its ally JMM. In the just-concluded assembly polls, Congress fared poorly and failed to wrest back power in Kerala and Assam and drew a blank in West Bengal. It also lost out in Puducherry. The deliberations would help the Congress prepare ahead for the next round of assembly elections in crucial Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Congress president Sonia Gandhi while chairing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party said the party's performance in the just-concluded assembly elections was very disappointing and party MPs must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in the spirit of humility and honesty. ''Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so,'' she said while concluding her speech at the meeting. ''The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results but it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty,'' Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Japan to dispatch 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday

Japan will send 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday as a part of the first batch of emergency assistance from Tokyo in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections. The first package of assistance was announced by the Japa...

1,406 oxygen cylinders provided so far to COVID-19 patients in home isolation: Delhi govt

A total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,4...

101 carat diamond to be auctioned in Geneva jewellery sale

The largest diamond ever cut in Russia - a 100.94 carat stone called the Alrosa Spectacle - will be auctioned in Geneva later this month. The diamond could fetch between 12 and 18 million Swiss francs 19.96 million when it goes under the ha...

Pakistan 268-4 vs Zimbabwe after the Alis put on 236

Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadnt lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021