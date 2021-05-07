School punishment meted out to COVID-19 violators in Indore

The finger-numbing school punishment of 'writing lines' or 'imposition' is being handed out to COVID-19 norm violators amid 'janata curfew' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district, a senior police official said on Friday.

People are given a piece of paper and made to write several times over that they would obey janata curfew and not venture out of home without a valid reason, Inspector Dinesh Verma of Kajrana police station told PTI.

Those caught on the streets multiple times are charged under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sent to a temporary jail set up in a guest house here, he added.

Indore has a caseload of 1,23,447, including 1,190 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)