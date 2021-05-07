Biden says believes Iran serious about talks but unclear how serious

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he believed Iran is serious about negotiations over its nuclear program, but it was unclear how serious.

Asked at the White House if he thought Tehran was serious about talks that have been taking place in Vienna, Biden replied:

"Yes, but how serious, and what they are prepared to do is a different story. But we're still talking."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)