Biden says believes Iran serious about talks but unclear how serious

Biden says believes Iran serious about talks but unclear how seriousReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:58 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he believed Iran is serious about negotiations over its nuclear program, but it was unclear how serious.
Asked at the White House if he thought Tehran was serious about talks that have been taking place in Vienna, Biden replied:
"Yes, but how serious, and what they are prepared to do is a different story. But we're still talking."
