BJP's provocative remarks vitiated atmosphere in WB, led to post-poll clashes: TMC leader

The ruling TMC in Bengal alleged on Friday that leaders of the opposition BJP had been fuelling aggression with their provocative statements over the past one year or more, and that led to post-poll clashes in the state.

Slamming state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over his ''disparaging'' remarks aimed at TMC activists, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters that ''the saffron party leader's threats to break limbs of our party men had vitiated the atmosphere of the state''.

''Leaders such as Dilip Ghosh had been issuing threats, seeking to settle scores. We are not supporting any form of violence, but who is responsible for the present law-and-order situation? Our members were given death threats,'' Roy claimed.

He also stated that the state government will show no leniency to the perpetrators of violence.

''Any violation of law will be dealt with an iron hand,'' the MP asserted.

Asked to comment on BJP MLAs' decision to boycott speaker's election in protest against the alleged attacks on saffron party members, Roy said, ''If they wish to skip the session, what can we do! Let better sense prevail.'' ''No violence takes place with prior notice,'' he added, apparently suggesting the incidents were not planned in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)