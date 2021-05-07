Bengal post-poll violence: MHA team meets guv, takes stock of situation in South-24 Parganas

A four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post- poll violence in West Bengal, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The ministry has sought a report from Dhankhar on the law and order situation in Bengal, in view of the violence that erupted in the state following the announcement of assembly election results on May 2.

The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, visited Budge Budge and Satgachia in South 24 Parganas district during the day, met locals there and took stock of the situation.

The panel had on Thursday, too, toured several places in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, shortly after arriving here, and held meetings with the the chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP at the secretariat, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that 16 people were killed in post-poll violence in the state.

The BJP, on its part, alleged that TMC-backed goons have killed a number of its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses and looted shops.

Rejecting the charges, Banerjee maintained that clashes were taking place in those areas where the saffron party emerged victorious in the assembly polls.

