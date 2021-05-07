Left Menu

AIADMK defers decision on Leader of Opposition in Assembly

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:47 IST
AIADMK defers decision on Leader of Opposition in Assembly

An AIADMK meet of the newly elected party MLAs on Friday ended here without arriving at a decision on who, coordinator O Panneerselvam or co-coordinator K Palaniswami should be the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Senior leader and former Minister D Jayakumar, emerging out of the party headquarters following the meet, ruled out any 'confusion' and asserted that an 'unanimous' decision would be reached 'another day' on the question of the LoP.

Reportedly, a consensus on the matter has been eluding the party top brass ever since the results to the Assembly polls were declared on May 2.

Jayakumar, who lost the Assembly polls from Royapuram constituency here, told reporters that it was decided in the meet to continue to work for the people's welfare as before and now in the role of the main opposition party.

He accused DMK workers of resorting to 'unruly' acts even before the party officially assumed power in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, an AIADMK release said another meeting of the party MLAs would be held on May 10.

Though it did not specify the agenda, the party is expected to again deliberate to decide on whether Panneerselvam or Palaniswami should be the leader of the opposition in the House.

Palaniswami, Chief Minister between 2017 and 2021, had led his party's campaign across Tamil Nadu.

In the 2006 Assembly polls, when AIADMK lost power, Panneerselvam was the leader of opposition for a very short period and then, party supremo Jayalalithaa became the LoP.

Panneerselvam later functioned as deputy leader.

An MLA of the main opposition party, after his or her election as leader of the legislature party, would be designated leader of the opposition in the House.

The AIADMK won 66 segments out of the 234 in the Assembly and its allies, the PMK and BJP, in five and fourseats respectively. Together, the opposition bloc has 75 MLAs.

The DMK won 133 constituencies and along with allies, including Congress, garnered 159 segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis: Union Health minister Vardhan interacts with US counterpart

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday interacted with US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra and addressed global challenges faced by both the countries due to COVID-19 pandemic.During the virtual interaction, Var...

Kolkata air quality improves with the dip in number of vehicles

Kolkatas air quality has significantly improved with the dip in the number of vehicles plying on the roads due to restrictions imposed two days ago to check the spread of coronavirus, an official of West Bengal Pollution Control Board said ...

Gymnastics-Canada to skip Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19

Gymnastics Canada said on Friday they have decided not to enter teams in the Pan American Championships being held in Brazil due to health and safety concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 4-13 event in Rio de Janeiro was C...

Sinopharm vaccine gets WHO nod in potential boost to COVAX pipeline

The World Health Organization WHO approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for emergency use on Friday, a boost to Beijings push for a big role in inoculating the world. The vaccine, one of two main Chinese co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021