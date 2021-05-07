Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:55 IST
COVID: Fake e-passes issued in names of Donald Trump, Amitabh Bachchan for entering HP; FIR lodged

The police here have registered an FIR after it came to light that two e-passes, which are mandatory for anyone seeking to enter Himachal Pradesh, have been issued in the names of former US president Donald Trump and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

Both e-passes have the same mobile number and Aadhar number, police said on Friday.

E-passes were made mandatory for anyone looking to enter the state in view of the rising COVID-19 cases from April 27.

An FIR was registered at Shimla East police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Department of Information Technology, Himachal Pradesh, wherein it alleged that misinformation was being spread on social media and news channels about the issuance of e-passes on the basis of wrong information by the district administration, the spokesperson said.

An investigation is underway, he said.

According to an order issued by the Himachal Pradesh government on April 26, all people desirous of entering the state would register themselves at https://covid19epass.hp.gov.in/applications/epass/apply and the details of their arrival would be shared with all concerned for the purpose of quarantine requirement and contact tracing.

