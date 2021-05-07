Left Menu

After shock U.S. jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits

"The disappointing April jobs report highlights the urgent need to pass President Biden’s American Jobs and Families Plans," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said in a statement, referring to the White House's proposals for about $4 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, education and other priorities.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:57 IST
After shock U.S. jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits

What did the disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday say about the state of the world's biggest economy? As is true for many things in Washington, the answer differs radically depending on which political party you ask.

The Labor Department reported 266,000 new jobs were created in April, a fraction of the nearly 1 million jobs that were expected by a Reuters poll of economists. A drop in temporary help positions put a fresh focus on the generous unemployment benefits that the White House has championed as necessary to keep Americans financially whole as the country recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Many Republicans say the disappointing employment report signals that governments at the federal and state levels are being too generous with unemployment benefits, discouraging people from working. Democrats say companies aren't offering high-enough wages, or programs like subsidized childcare to encourage people to go back to work.

"The government pays people big bucks NOT to work so they don’t!," U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama, wrote on Twitter. "DUH! Socialism seems nice but in fact is destructive. America: learn or lose!" Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, an ally of former President Donald Trump who is jockeying to replace fellow Republican Liz Cheney in the party's leadership in the House of Representatives, blamed the jobs figure on "socialist unemployment benefits," saying many small businesses in her New York state district had told her they could not find enough workers.

In a move that could be replicated in other Republican-led states, Montana and South Carolina are ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden for residents next month, saying they are stopping people from working. Representative Ro Khanna of California and other Democrats blamed companies for not offering to pay workers more.

"Wages have not risen yet and part of the reason people aren't getting back in is that wages haven't adjusted," Khanna told MSNBC, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Khanna also said more support for child care was needed to get women back into the workforce. "The disappointing April jobs report highlights the urgent need to pass President Biden’s American Jobs and Families Plans," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said in a statement, referring to the White House's proposals for about $4 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, education and other priorities. The Biden administration's new spending proposals include adding more government-funded childcare, and free universal pre-Kindergarten nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ordering takeout? Try a live concert at home

Live concerts are on the menu for home delivery, as musicians and audiences seek to satisfy their appetite for human interaction. As the sun set in Piedmont, California, about 20 masked revelers gathered on the back porch of a home. Lit up ...

Colombia's Duque more optimistic than critics after meeting to calm protests

Colombian President Ivan Duque met with political opponents on Friday and afterward he expressed more optimism than they did about progress made toward calming more than a week of widespread and sometimes deadly street protests. We had a pr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end at record highs as weak jobs data eases rate worries

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday, while megacap growth stocks drove a recovery on Nasdaq after U.S. jobs data eased concerns over prospects for rising rates. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely restrained b...

EU calls on U.S. and others to exports their vaccines

The European Commission called on Friday on the United States and other major COVID-19 vaccine producers to export what they make as the European Union does, rather than talk about waiving intellectual property rights to the shots.Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021