Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Tough U.S. jobs report shows Biden's rocky road to full economic recovery

President Joe Biden reacted on Friday to a disappointing April jobs report by saying the U.S. economy has a "long way to go" before recovering from its pandemic slump, and he urged Washington to do more to help the American people. U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed last month, likely restrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs, well below the nearly 1 million jobs economists expected and a sharp contrast to steady increases in growth from January to March.

U.S. President Biden says he is confident he can meet Russia's Putin soon

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he expected to be able to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon and the White House said ongoing differences between the United States and Russia would not need to be resolved in advance of a summit.

Biden told reporters at the White House he wanted to meet Putin despite Russia's build-up of military forces near Ukraine.

After shock U.S. jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits

What did the disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday say about the state of the world's biggest economy? As is true for many things in Washington, the answer differs radically depending on which political party you ask.

Four ex-cops indicted on U.S. civil rights charges in George Floyd killing

Four former Minneapolis police officers face federal civil rights charges for their role in the arrest and murder of George Floyd, according to court documents unsealed on Friday, showing the Justice Department's tougher stance in such cases. A federal grand jury in Minneapolis on Thursday issued a three-count indictment charging Derek Chauvin - the white former officer convicted in Minnesota state court of murdering Floyd - and three fellow former officers of violating his constitutional rights, including his right to have his medical needs attended to.

'SNL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

Elon Musk's turn as host of this week's "Saturday Night Live" television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water. That uncertainty appears to be the point for both Musk and NBCUniversal's venerable comedy sketch show.

CDC says U.S.-bound air travelers can use some self-administered COVID-19 tests

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that U.S.-bound international air travelers can meet COVID-19 entry requirements using certain self-administered tests. In January, the CDC mandated that all airline passengers aged two and older -- including U.S. citizens -- be able to provide negative COVID tests within three days of coming to the United States or show proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Ohio Republican Party censures U.S. Rep. Gonzalez for voting to impeach Trump

U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez on Friday joined a growing list of lawmakers being censured by state Republican Party officials for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gonzalez, a two-term lawmaker from Ohio and former professional football player, was also called upon by the Ohio Republican Party to resign his seat in Congress, as Trump reasserts his grip on the party.

U.S. hiring takes big step back as businesses scramble for workers, raw materials

U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely curbed by shortages of workers and raw materials as rapidly improving public health and massive government aid fueled an economic boom. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday, which showed a plunge in temporary help jobs - a harbinger for future hiring - as well as decreases in manufacturing, retail and courier services employment, sparked a heated debate about the generosity of unemployment benefits.

U.S. proposal would crack down on anonymous ‘ghost guns’

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday released a proposed rule that would crack down on self-assembled "ghost guns," a measure promised by the White House last month as part of a larger effort to curb mass shootings and community bloodshed. The Justice Department issued a proposed regulation that would require retailers to run background checks before selling kits that contain the parts necessary for someone to readily make a gun at home. It will take effect later this year unless it is held up by a court challenge.

Texas is latest U.S. state to advance Republican-backed voting limits

Texas joined other Republican-controlled states on Friday in advancing a slew of new voting restrictions, defying opposition from many of the state's businesses and adding to a fierce national debate over voting rights. The state House of Representatives in Austin gave the legislation preliminary approval at 3 a.m. CDT (0800 GMT) on Friday after hours of debate before delivering final approval around 2:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), largely along party lines.