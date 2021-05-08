Left Menu

Biden administration joins global campaign against online extremism

The initiative was started by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while live-streaming his rampage on Facebook. Biden administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States would join the "Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online" in a statement late Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 06:52 IST
Biden administration joins global campaign against online extremism

The United States will join a New Zealand-led global campaign to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said, making a policy change two years after the administration of former president Donald Trump declined to participate. The initiative was started by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while live-streaming his rampage on Facebook.

Biden administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States would join the "Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online" in a statement late Friday. "Countering the use of the internet by terrorists and violent extremists to radicalise and recruit is a significant priority for the United States," Psaki said in the statement.

"Joining the coalition of governments and companies that have endorsed the Christchurch Call to Action reinforces the need for collective action." Ardern said on Saturday the U.S. had been a "constructive, engaged partner on many Call-related issues since its launch" and the announcement was a "formalisation of that relationship and a commitment for us to work even more closely".

The U.S. cited free speech protections when it declined to join the campaign in 2019, and "will not take steps that would violate the freedoms of speech and association protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, nor violate reasonable expectations of privacy", Psaki added in the statement. Psaki said the U.S. will participate in a virtual summit on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad-based startup aims to save lives with affordable, portable oxygenerator

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to the second wave of COVID outbreak, the Hyderabad-based startup The Phi Factory is aiming to save lives through its innovative and affordable portable oxygenerator. S...

Indian-American group deploys volunteer response team for vaccination in Philadelphia: FEMA

An Indian-American non-profit organisation has deployed a volunteer response team to support a vaccination centre in Philadelphia that administers up to 6,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine each day, a federal agency has said.The Federal E...

IAS Officers' Association writes to K'taka CM over mishandling of its member, demands action

The IAS Officers Association of Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday demanding action and an FIR against those found guilty for manhandling and abusing IAS officer V Yashavantha in public on April 30. In the letter, th...

Chandrababu Naidu calls for immediate universal COVID-19 vaccination

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the emergence of more dangerous variants in due course. Addressing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021