Left Menu

Himanta Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal to meet Nadda today, decision on CM likely

Almost a week after winning the Assam Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to decide on the name of its Chief Ministerial nominee today in a crucial meeting called by the central leadership of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 09:55 IST
Himanta Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal to meet Nadda today, decision on CM likely
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Almost a week after winning the Assam Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to decide on the name of its Chief Ministerial nominee today in a crucial meeting called by the central leadership of the party.

Party sources stated that incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam strongman and minister in his cabinet Himanta Biswa Sarma have been summoned to the national capital to decide the leadership issue in the state and will meet party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda before noon. The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government.

However, it is understood that the party has been facing issues over selection of Chief Minister. Sonowal is considered a leader with clean image and belongs to Assam's indigenous tribal community.

However, a section of the party feels that Himanta would be a better choice considering his strong organizational skills and appeal with the masses. Sources stated that the party is expected to make an announcement on the new CM of the state soon after customary meeting of the party's parliamentary board.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. In recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP secured 60 seats, while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, scores injured

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalems Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers...

2 ward boys held for molesting COVID-19 patient at Indore hospital

Indore police on Friday arrested two ward boys of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient. The accused have been identified as Shubham and Hridyesh.Both the accused tried to molest a COVID-19 patient in the ...

India reports 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.The cumulative number of cases in the countr...

West Indies women's team begins first session of high-performance camp

West Indies womens cricket team began their first session of the high-performance camp in Antigua with a fitness test on Friday. Windies Cricket shared a glimpse from the training session. WI Women begin their 1st session of the high-perfor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021