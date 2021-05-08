Left Menu

YSRCP general secretary alleges Chandrababu Naidu spreading propaganda over new Covid strain

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has launched a malicious campaign against the state government and is spreading propaganda about a new Covid strain.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 10:17 IST
YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has launched a malicious campaign against the state government and is spreading propaganda about a new Covid strain. He said that the governments of Delhi and Odisha have already imposed restrictions on the travels of Telugu people because of Chandrababu's propaganda about a new variant.

Reddy claimed, "Chandrababu is spreading false propaganda over the presence of N440K strain for his political gain only. I ask what Chandrababu wants to do for Andhra Pradesh by sitting in the neighbouring state of Telangana. It is not correct to create panic among the public. The state government is taking all measures to contain Corona." While speaking to the media, he said: "Scientists say that N440K is not so much dangerous. Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) said that the N440K Strain has been in States like Kerala since a long time."

He criticised Chandrababu for spreading 'propaganda' and said that he should give proper advice to the government as a responsible leader of the opposition. "Chandrababu is creating panic among public only to criticise the YSRCP govt. It is not at all correct. He should restrain himself before making such false propaganda. He should give proper advice to the government as a responsible leader of opposition but threatening the public is not correct. In fact, cases should be filed on him for the malicious propaganda," said Reddy.

Talking about the steps being taken by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he said that all departments in the state are working in coordination and the Chief Minister has been writing to the centre about the vaccine requirement of the state. "Doesn't Chandrababu Naidu know in whose control are the vaccines? We have at first written to the centre for 25 lakh doses. Later our government asked the centre for 60 lakh doses. If the Centre issues adequate number of doses, we too will distribute and supply the vaccine immediately," he added. (ANI)

