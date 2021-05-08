Left Menu

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma meets party chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 11:36 IST
Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma meets party chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi

Amid speculation over the next chief minister of Assam, senior BJP leader from the state Himanta Biswa Sarma met party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Both Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss the leadership issue of the next government.

Though both leaders from Assam reached Delhi on Saturday morning it was Sarma who reached Nadda's residence to meet him and BJP general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, sources said.

They were later joined by Amit Shah.

It is expected that Sonawal would also reach Nadda's residence to meet the BJP's top brass, where a decision on the next chief minister of Assam could be taken.

It is immediately not known whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting, they added.

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, both are contenders for the top post of the Assam government.

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate and won, forming the first saffron party government in the northeast.

This time, the party has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the next chief minister of Assam after the elections.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Japan swimmer Ikee pleads for understanding amid calls for athletes to withdraw from Olympics

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who qualified for the Olympics after overcoming leukaemia last year, asked the public to show patience and support for athletes amid mounting calls for them to pull out of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus...

New Zealand to resume Australia "travel bubble" as Sydney COVID threat eases

New Zealand will lift its partial suspension of a travel bubble with Australia from midnight on Sunday as fears of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney eased. New Zealand had blocked travel to and from New South Wales, Australias most populous sta...

Urge Centre to give us adequate vaccine doses. Need 3 core doses, got 40 lakh till now: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Urge Centre to give us adequate vaccine doses. Need 3 core doses, got 40 lakh till now CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Universal vaccination should have been priority of Centre, but it's spending Rs 50,000 crore on new Parliament building, PM's residence, etc: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Universal vaccination should have been priority of Centre, but its spending Rs 50,000 crore on new Parliament building, PMs residence, etc CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021