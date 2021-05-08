Mamata demands universal COVID-19 vaccine programme, says Rs 30,000 cr nothing for Centre

Launching a fresh attack on the BJP-led Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a universal vaccine programme for all and asserted that Rs 30,000 crore for vaccination is nothing for the Central government. "Rs 30,000 crore is nothing for the Central government... There should be a universal vaccine program for all throughout the country," Banerjee said while addressing the state Assembly on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting free COVID vaccination for all citizens. Mamata also questioned the Prime Minister regarding the PM care fund and said: "Why are they (BJP) not allotting Rs 30,000 crores for vaccines when they are making new Parliament and statues, spending Rs 20,000. Where is the PM CARES Fund?" She, at the Assembly today further took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spending so much amount during the state polls in West Bengal.

"BJP has booked so many hotels for its leaders, Ministers from Centre and other states. There was a conspiracy, all ministers landed here. I don't know how many crores they spent on planes and hotels. Money was flowing like water here. If they gave vaccine instead of it, would have been better for the state," the Chief Minister also said. She also said that she had written to the Centre earlier as well and asked them to allow the state to purchase the vaccine but they did not allow it. Now the state is facing a crisis of oxygen gas, she added.

Appreciating Trinamool Congress leaders, Banerjee said youths of the state have voted for TMC. "It is a new morning for a party," she said. "Despite the fact that there is no vaccine and no Oxygen in the state, we received a mandate now we have to work for the people of West Bengal battling with coronavirus disease," the Chief Minister added.

West Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases.TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded state assembly elections. BJP, on the other hand, garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. Elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

