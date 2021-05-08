Left Menu

Assam BJP leaders Sarma, Sonowal meet party chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:20 IST
Assam BJP leaders Sarma, Sonowal meet party chief J P Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi

Amid speculation over the next chief minister of Assam, BJP leaders from the state Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonawal separately met party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Both incumbent Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Sarma were on Friday called to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership, apparently to discuss the leadership issue of the next government.

Though both leaders from Assam reached Delhi on Saturday morning it was Sarma who reached Nadda's residence first to meet him and BJP general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. They were later joined by Amit Shah.

After Sarma left, Sonowal met the BJP's top brass.

Talks related to formation of the next government in Assam and who will be the chief minister dominated the meetings.

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, both are contenders for the top post of the Assam government.

The BJP had not announced a chief ministerial candidate before the Assembly polls in Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP had projected Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate and won, forming the first saffron party government in the northeast.

This time, the party has been maintaining that it would decide who would be the next chief minister of Assam after the elections.

In the results announced for the 126-member Assam assembly last Sunday, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

In mid-April, A drone strike early on Saturday targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts US troops, causing only minor damage and no casualties, Iraqs military and the US-led coalition said. The pore-dawn attack damaged a hangar, tweeted ...

COVID-19: Kerala under complete lockdown

Shutting shops, suspending public vehicle transport and strictly restricting the on-road movement of people, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The restrictions came ...

SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails amid COVID-19 second wave

Taking note of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court on Saturday passed directions for decongestion of prisons and ordered forthwith release of all those prisoners who were granted bail or parole last ye...

US assures India help to fight COVID-19 as health minister Vardhan interacts with US counterpart

The US has assured India of its unwavering commitment to engage, collaborate and fight the raging coronavirus crisis together as the health ministers of the two countries discussed the current surge in COVID-19 cases in India.During a virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021