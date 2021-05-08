Left Menu

COVID crisis result of Centre doing no work in last 6 months: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the COVID crisis in the country was the result of the Centre not doing any work in the last six months as Union ministers and leaders were visiting Bengal daily to capture it.Banerjee was speaking in the assembly after TMC MLA Biman Bandyopadhyay was elected the Speaker for the third time.Warning of stern action against communal incitements, the chief minister claimed the BJP was provoking violence after failing to win the elections.I can challenge that had the Election Commission not helped them directly, they BJP could not have won even 30 seats.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:30 IST
COVID crisis result of Centre doing no work in last 6 months: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the COVID crisis in the country was the result of the Centre ''not doing any work'' in the last six months as Union ministers and leaders were visiting Bengal daily to ''capture'' it.

Banerjee was speaking in the assembly after TMC MLA Biman Bandyopadhyay was elected the Speaker for the third time.

Warning of stern action against communal incitements, the chief minister claimed the BJP was provoking violence after failing to win the elections.

''I can challenge that had the Election Commission not helped them directly, they (BJP) could not have won even 30 seats. In this election, rigging took place in some places under the watch of the poll panel,'' Banerjee alleged, stressing the need to reform the EC.

''Now, they (BJP) cannot accept the mandate of the people and are trying to incite violence by posting fake videos,'' she claimed.

She directed the administration to take stern action against those trying to provoke violence and communal tensions.

Banerjee said that personnel of the central forces were in the state during the elections without undergoing RT- PCR COVID tests, resulting in the spread of the infection.

The chief minister claimed that the Centre did no work in the last six months.

''To set up a double-engine government in Bengal, they have pushed India to the brink of destruction. Last six months, the central government did no work and they were all here daily to capture Bengal,'' she said.

A host of Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP- ruled states, besides the party's top leadership were canvassing West Bengal in run-up to the just-concluded assembly elections.

Banerjee reiterated the demand for universal vaccination, stating that it should have been the priority of the Centre, instead the government is spending Rs 50,000 crore on the new Parliament building, PM's residence and statues, among others.

The opposition BJP legislators boycotted the House proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drone attack on Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

In mid-April, A drone strike early on Saturday targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts US troops, causing only minor damage and no casualties, Iraqs military and the US-led coalition said. The pore-dawn attack damaged a hangar, tweeted ...

COVID-19: Kerala under complete lockdown

Shutting shops, suspending public vehicle transport and strictly restricting the on-road movement of people, Kerala came under complete lockdown from Saturday morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic.The restrictions came ...

SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails amid COVID-19 second wave

Taking note of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Supreme Court on Saturday passed directions for decongestion of prisons and ordered forthwith release of all those prisoners who were granted bail or parole last ye...

US assures India help to fight COVID-19 as health minister Vardhan interacts with US counterpart

The US has assured India of its unwavering commitment to engage, collaborate and fight the raging coronavirus crisis together as the health ministers of the two countries discussed the current surge in COVID-19 cases in India.During a virtu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021