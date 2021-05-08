Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of not accepting public mandate, says 'I never support violence'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ready to accept the public mandate following the debacle in the Assembly election and asked why there is so much discrimination with the state. "Why is there so much discrimination with Bengal? They sent the central team within 24 hours of oath-taking. Actually, they (BJP) are not ready to accept the public mandate. I never support violence. They are spreading fake news and fake videos," Banerjee said at the state Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said that the party could win because of the women in Bengal. "TMC has been elected back in power in a landslide mandate. It is a miracle and historic. This was because of the people of Bengal and the women in Bengal," she said

"Election Commission needs immediate reforms. Bengal has a spine and it never bows. There was a conspiracy, all central ministers landed here. I don't know how many crores they spent on planes and hotels. Money was flowing like water here," she added. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal. The State witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded state assembly elections. BJP, on the other hand, garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. Elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)