Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of not accepting public mandate, says 'I never support violence'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ready to accept the public mandate following the debacle in the Assembly election and asked why there is so much discrimination with the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 13:40 IST
Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of not accepting public mandate, says 'I never support violence'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at state Assembly on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ready to accept the public mandate following the debacle in the Assembly election and asked why there is so much discrimination with the state. "Why is there so much discrimination with Bengal? They sent the central team within 24 hours of oath-taking. Actually, they (BJP) are not ready to accept the public mandate. I never support violence. They are spreading fake news and fake videos," Banerjee said at the state Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said that the party could win because of the women in Bengal. "TMC has been elected back in power in a landslide mandate. It is a miracle and historic. This was because of the people of Bengal and the women in Bengal," she said

"Election Commission needs immediate reforms. Bengal has a spine and it never bows. There was a conspiracy, all central ministers landed here. I don't know how many crores they spent on planes and hotels. Money was flowing like water here," she added. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal. The State witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded state assembly elections. BJP, on the other hand, garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. Elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aubrey Plaza marries boyfriend Jeff Baena

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.The 36-year-old actor on Friday referred to Baena, 43, as my husband in an Instagram post about their upcoming movie Spin Me Round.So ...

Soccer-Real, Barca, Juve denounce 'intolerable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the intolerable pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will ...

Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis on Saturday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.In a speech to a global fundrai...

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi hospitals need 700 MT of oxygen, we urge Centre to give us at least that much Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021