Congress to discuss Assembly polls debacle, COVID-19 situation in CWC meet on Monday

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on May 10 to discuss recently declared Assembly election results and COVID-19 situation in the country.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on May 10 to discuss recently declared Assembly election results and COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to a top source in the party, poll results and current COVID-19 situation in the country will be discussed in the meeting. On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has "failed the people of country", and "abdicated its fundamental responsibilities and duties towards the people" in the COVID-19 crisis and demanded that it should urgently call an all-party meeting to discuss the pandemic situation.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting, she attacked the government saying "India is crippled by a political leadership today that has no empathy for the people". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also written two letters to PM Modi in this regard too.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. Speaking about the party's performance in recently held Assembly polls in four states and one union territory, Sonia Gandhi had termed it as "very disappointing" and said the party "must learn appropriate lesson" from the setback in the spirit of humility and honesty.

Congress suffered defeats in Assam and West Bengal and could not open its account in West Bengal where it had won over 40 seats in 2016 polls. The party could win only two seats in Puducherry where it was in power about two months back. Only in Tamil Nadu, the party was able to put up a good performance as part of the DMK-led alliance which swept power defeating the AIADMK-led alliance.

The Congress-led Mahajot was the main challenger to the ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam and Congress-led UDF to the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. While the NDA returned to power in Assam, the LDF returned to power in Kerala. (ANI)

