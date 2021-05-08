Left Menu

Maha CM apprises PM of steps taken to combat COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:29 IST
Maha CM apprises PM of steps taken to combat COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the measures being taken by the government to handle the COVID-19 situation in the state, and preparations to tackle the third wave.

Thackeray held talks with Modi during a telephone call he received from the latter to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the state.

Modi has been interacting with the chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to discuss the pandemic situation in their states.

A statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during their talk, Thackeray reiterated the demand for adequate oxygen supply to the state.

Modi acknowledged that the state has been fighting the second wave of the pandemic well, it said.

Thackeray said his government has been benefiting from Modi's guidance in the fight against the virus from the beginning, and pointed out that the Centre has also accepted various suggestions made by the state government.

''Thackeray thanked Modi for it,'' the statement said.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of the pandemic. The infection count in the state grew by 54,022 to 49,96,758 on Friday, while a day before that it had reported 62,194 cases.

With the death of 898 patients on Friday, the death toll of the state has gone up to 74,413.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ramanuj Mukherjee creates voluntary lawyers group to fight COVID scams

New Delhi India, May 8 ANINewsVoir In an attempt to fight the surging cases of pandemic related scams, Ramanuj Mukherjee, a lawyer turned Edtech entrepreneur initiated a pro-bono legal platform, Lawyers Against COVIFRAUDS for lawyers to com...

SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails amid COVID-19 second wave

Taking note of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court on Saturday moved to decongest prisons and ordered the immediate release of prisoners who were granted bail or parole last year.Observing that the decongestion of p...

Egypt to test visitors from countries with COVID-19 variants on arrival

Egypt will require all visitors arriving from countries where variants of the virus have appeared to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival, its health ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The statement did not specify the countries f...

Kamala Harris vows more help to fight COVID-19, says welfare of India critically important to US

Pledging that the Biden administration is determined to help India in its hour of need due to surging COVID-19 infections and deaths, Vice President Kamala Harris has said that Indias welfare is critically important to the United States.Des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021