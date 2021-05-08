Maha CM apprises PM of steps taken to combat COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the measures being taken by the government to handle the COVID-19 situation in the state, and preparations to tackle the third wave.

Thackeray held talks with Modi during a telephone call he received from the latter to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the state.

Modi has been interacting with the chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to discuss the pandemic situation in their states.

A statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during their talk, Thackeray reiterated the demand for adequate oxygen supply to the state.

Modi acknowledged that the state has been fighting the second wave of the pandemic well, it said.

Thackeray said his government has been benefiting from Modi's guidance in the fight against the virus from the beginning, and pointed out that the Centre has also accepted various suggestions made by the state government.

''Thackeray thanked Modi for it,'' the statement said.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of the pandemic. The infection count in the state grew by 54,022 to 49,96,758 on Friday, while a day before that it had reported 62,194 cases.

With the death of 898 patients on Friday, the death toll of the state has gone up to 74,413.

