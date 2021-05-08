PMC to file affidavit on Pune COVID-19 situation in HC: Mayor

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said the information about the coronavirus situation in the city as presented by the Maharashtra government was misleading, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will file an affidavit in the Bombay High Court to give the clear picture.

In a statement, Mohol said that it was possible that some old data regarding the pandemic situation in Pune was submitted in the high court by the government.

''But the situation has changed now. Therefore, to avoid fear and confusion among people, we have decided to file an affidavitin the high court. We believe that strict restrictions are not required in Pune city,'' he said.

The high court had on Thursday took cognisance of the ''alarming situation'' in Pune district and suggested that the Pune municipal commissioner seek ''guidance'' from the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on containing the viral spread. It had also old asked the government to consider imposing a total lockdown in Pune.

On Friday, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said, ''Pune district includes Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts and the infection figures can be confusing. Mohol is Pune mayor and he should give the details of the situation to the advocate general and brief about it to the high court.'' PTI COR NP NP

