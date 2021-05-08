Left Menu

Sisodia urges Centre to maintain 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi

On May 5, Delhi received for the first time 730 MT of oxygen, thanks to the Centre, he said in an online briefing.However, the supply dipped to 577 MT on May 6 and further 487 MT on May 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:29 IST
Sisodia urges Centre to maintain 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the Centre to maintain 700 MT of medical oxygen supply to Delhi, claiming that the quantity received by the city has dipped in the past two days.

Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. On May 5, Delhi received for the first time 730 MT of oxygen, thanks to the Centre, he said in an online briefing.

''However, the supply dipped to 577 MT on May 6 and further 487 MT on May 7. It is very difficult for us to manage the needs of the hospitals at less than 700 MT supply,'' Sisodia said.

He hoped the Centre will cooperate with the Delhi government and ensure daily 700 MT supply of oxygen in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

