BJP Legislative Party to meet tomorrow in Guwahati over Assam CM matter, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take place in Guwahati tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:46 IST
Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to reporters outside BJP chief JP Nadda's house. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After a crucial meeting in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam, senior leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that a Legislative Party meet in this connection may take place in Guwahati tomorrow. Assam incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the meeting. Both of them left the party chief's house on Saturday after the meeting.

"BJP Legislative Party meet may take place in Guwahati tomorrow. Answers to all questions will come out of that meeting," Sarma said. Party sources had earlier stated that Sonowal and Sarma had been summoned to the national capital to take a call on the leadership issue in the state.

The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government. However, it is understood that the party has been facing issues over the selection of the Chief Minister.

Sonowal is considered a leader with a clean image and belongs to Assam's indigenous tribal community. However, a section of the party feels that Himanta would be a better choice considering his strong organizational skills and appeal to the masses. Sources stated that the party is expected to make an announcement on the new CM of the state soon after a customary meeting of the party's parliamentary board.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP secured 60 seats, while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

