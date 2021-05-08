Left Menu

Scotland's pro-independence government close to a majority

Counting resumed Saturday in Scotlands parliamentary election with the governing Scottish National Party very close to securing a majority that would see it make a push for another independence referendum.With 49 constituencies counted, the SNP had won 40 seats and is clearly on course to win its fourth straight term in office.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:06 IST
Scotland's pro-independence government close to a majority

Counting resumed Saturday in Scotland's parliamentary election with the governing Scottish National Party very close to securing a majority that would see it make a push for another independence referendum.

With 49 constituencies counted, the SNP had won 40 seats and is clearly on course to win its fourth straight term in office. However, given the country's electoral system, which also allocates some seats by a form of proportional representation, it may fall short of the 65 seats it would need in the Edinburgh-based parliament to have a majority.

Ballots also continue to be counted in the Welsh parliamentary election and a swath of local elections in England. But it's the Scottish election that could have the biggest U.K.-wide implications as it could fast-track another referendum on its future within the U.K.

Were the SNP to win a majority, its leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, would argue that she has a mandate to call another referendum. Were the party to fall short, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has the ultimate power to allow a referendum, could argue that she didn't. On Saturday, he wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper that another referendum would be “irresponsible and reckless” in the “current context” as Britain emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking after winning her seat in Glasgow on Friday, Sturgeon said her immediate priority would be to deal with the pandemic and “then when the time is right to offer this country the choice of a better future.” Scotland has been part of the U.K. since 1707 and the issue of Scottish independence appeared settled when Scottish voters rejected secession by 55per cent-45per cent in a 2014 referendum. But the U.K.-wide decision in 2016 to leave the European Union ran against the wishes of most Scots — 62per cent voted in favor of staying within the bloc while most voters in England and Wales wanted to leave. That gave the Scottish nationalist cause fresh legs.

Scotland's deputy first minister, John Swinney, said that the party would still have the right to call an election if it fell short but enough other pro-independence members were elected, such as from the Scottish Greens.

“I'm very confident that will be the case,” he told the BBC.

So far the elections in England have been largely positive for Johnson's Conservatives, notably its victory in a special election in the post-industrial town of Hartlepool for a parliamentary seat that the main opposition Labour Party had held since 1974. The win extended the party's grip on parts of England that had been Labour strongholds for decades, if not a century. Many of these seats that have flipped from red to blue voted heavily in 2016 for Britain's departure from the European Union. The speedy rollout of coronavirus vaccines also appears to have given the Conservatives a boost.

On what was dubbed Super Thursday, around 50 million voters were eligible to take part in scores of elections, some of which had been postponed a year because of the pandemic that has left the U.K. with Europe's largest coronavirus death toll.

For the Labour Party and its leader, Keir Starmer, the Hartlepool result was a huge disappointment and has led to another bout of soul-searching in the party.

Hopes had been high that Starmer would help Labour reconnect with its lost voters in the north of England when he took the helm a little more than a year ago after succeeding the more left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party in 2019 to its worst election performance since 1935.

Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, said he took full responsibility for the party's defeat in Hartlepool, adding that he would soon be setting out a strategy of how it can reconnect with its traditional voters. He didn't give further details.

Starmer and Labour should have some results to cheer over the weekend with Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham expected to win second terms as the mayors of London and Manchester, respectively.

The Labour government in Wales has also done better than anticipated and is set to hold onto power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Haryana govt to launch door-to-door screening drive for villages

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Saturday said his government has decided to launch a door-to-door screening drive to detect coronavirus cases at villages, according to a statement.We have to protect rural areas from this ...

COVID-19: Stricter curbs in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal from Sun

District authorities in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal in Maharashtras Vidarbha region said stricter COVID-19 restrictions will come into force from Sunday.These break the chain curbs will start at noon on Sunday and will be in place till May...

Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love

Some have claimed shes indulging a forbidden romance. More likely, loneliness compels her to seek company at Rio de Janeiros zoo.Either way, a blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers named Juliet is believed to be the only wild bird of its ki...

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat praises clarity, confidence of young team-mates

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, set to compete in her second Olympic Games later this year, says her perspective for Tokyo 2020 would be really different from her experience at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The biggest lesson I got from L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021